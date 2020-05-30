Parañaque City joins other NCR units in lifting liquor ban

MANILA, Philippines — Parañaque City will lift its ban on the sale of liquor starting June 1, joining other cities in Metro Manila that have already ended the prohibition on selling alcoholic drinks.
In a post on Facebook, Mayor Edwin Olivarez said Saturday that the city would allow establishments to sell liquor while restricting the consumption of alcoholic drinks.
As in other places in Metro Manila, Parañaque would allow drinking of liquor only inside houses but not in public places.
Starting June 1, the whole of Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ), which eases lockdown protocols amid the COVID-19 threat.
