Parañaque eases curfew

THE Parañaque City government on Friday announced that it would impose new curfew hours during the implementation of the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Edwin Olivarez said that curfew hours were now between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., shorter by two hours, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow dine-in restaurants and other food establishments to operate longer.

Meanwhile, Olivarez directed business permits and licensing office (BPLO) chief Melanie Malaya to regularly inspect all dine-in restaurants and other food establishments to determine whether they were following the guidelines set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Olivarez said dine-in restaurants and other food establishments will remain open up to 10 p.m.

Olivarez also reminded the public to continue following the health protocols by wearing a face mask when in a public place, strict observance of social distancing and remain responsible as the threat of being infected with Covid-19 is still there.

As of June 18, there are 87 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city, of which, 652 have recovered and 54 have died.