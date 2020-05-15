Parañaque extends liquor ban until May 31

SELLING and consumption of liquor or any alcoholic drinks remains prohibited in Parañaque City until May 31, Mayor Edwin Olivarez announced Friday.

In a statement, Olivarez said that the consumption or drinking of beer, wine, liquor or similar intoxicating beverages in public places is still prohibited during the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Olivarez said the restriction during the extended period of the MECQ aims to discourage residents from gathering at bars and streets and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The mayor also ordered the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) chief Atty. Melanie Malaya, the local police and the barangay (villages) to strictly enforce the order.

Earlier, major liquor companies have appealed for the government to lift the total ban on alcoholic beverages, citing the negative impact of the industry’s declining market.

Malacañang, however, said it is up to local government units to implement or lift their own liquor bans.

On Thursday, the Pasay City government lifted their liquor ban, saying that there is a need to relax the total prohibition of sale, distribution and purchase of alcoholic drinks within the city for economic reasons.