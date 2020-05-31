Parañaque Mayor Olivarez to roll out 5K cash aid by June

Paraña-cash is a form of financial assistance derived from the city governments realigned budget of about 200M to be distributed to some 40,000 left-out residents who were not covered by the government subsidies such as Social Amelioration Program (SAP), Department of Social Welfare and Development’s expanded Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Department of Labor and Employment’s (DoLE) Tupad and Covid-19 adjustment measure program among others. Said qualified households are set to receive 5,000 each as part of the city’s effort to cushion the effect of the two-month long community quarantine.

Mayor Edwin Olivarez announced that the distribution of Paraña-cash will be this June.

It may be recalled that on April 6, Mayor Olivarez has requested for more cash aid slots from DSWD, claiming that the department has allocated only about 77,674 out of the city’s 130,000 poor households.

According to DSWD, the 5000 to 8000 subsidy maybe granted only to qualified member of a family or one in each household who is at risk of not earning a living during ECQ it added that 4P’s beneficiaries have separate subsidies thru their cash cards.

By April 30, Mayor Olivarez reported that almost 80 percent of DSWD’s targeted beneficiaries did not qualify of said government subsidy and that thousands more have been left out of the program.

However, on May 18 Mayor Olivarez announced that the city has allocated some 200 million for left-out families. He said the amount which was intended for the construction of a 3000-seater astrodome project may have to be suspended this year to quarantine the funding of its own version of cash aid. He added that no one will be left behind, may they be poor or rich as long as they are qualified residents in need of help from the government during this time of crisis.

Meanwhile, Mar Jimenez, PIO Chief said a survey form which could be sourced from their respective Barangay or through on line should be filled up by a qualified resident, after which, said eligible beneficiary will receive Parañaque help EMU card where the cash payout is deposited.