Paranaque Mayor Olivarez’s son to run for city councilor

PARANAQUE Mayor Edwin Olivarez's eldest son has also thrown his hat into the political ring, running as councilor in the city's first district.

Paolo, a civil engineer, filed on Thursday his certificate of candidacy (CoC) under the administration's Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) party.

The 31-year old bachelor graduated cum laude in the Western Michigan University in 2012 and a US-NCAA Division 1 champion in tennis. Presently, he is the chief operations officer of the Olivarez Homes and Olivarez Plaza in Laguna.

Paolo was joined in the filing of CoC by his running mates in the city council, reelectioni Councilors Pablo Garcia Jr., Allen Nava Tan, Marvin Santos, Daniel Eric Baes, Eleazar Diokno, actors Jomari Yllana and Vandolph Quizon.

They will be running under the ticket of Rep. Eric Olivarez, the younger brother of Mayor Olivarez, who is in his third and last term.

The Olivarez siblings have swapped posts. The elder Olivarez last occupied a positon at the House of Representatives in 2013, and before that also served as vice governor of the province of Laguna.

Their father Dr. Pablo Olivarez also served as city mayor from 1982 to 1985. He is now the village chief of Barangay San Dionisio also in Paranaque.