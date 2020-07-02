Parañaque places 5 areas inside village under lockdown

THE Parañaque City government announced that five areas in Barangay BF Homes will be placed under a three-day ”calibrated lockdown” due to the high number of cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Edwin Olivarez ordered the closure of Clinicville (Purok 1 and 2), J. Marquez Compound, Sampaloc Site 2 (Apple St., Chico St., Dalandan St., Calamansi St.), Masville (Purok 3, Purok 3A, Aratiles 1, Aratiles 2), and Target Range 1 from 6 a.m. on Friday until 12 midnight on Sunday.

Barangay BF Homes has the second most number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city with 134.

Nine areas in Barangay San Dionisio and 10 in Barangay Baclaran were placed previously under a three-day calibrated lockdown.

As of Wednesday, Parañaque has 1,120 confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 58 persons have died and 760 individuals have recovered from the virus.