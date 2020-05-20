Trending Now

Parañaque places select Baclaran areas under lockdown

THE Parañaque City government has announced that 10 areas in Barangay Baclaran will be placed under a three-day ”calibrated lockdown” due to the high number of cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Edwin Olivarez on Wednesday placed these areas under lockdown starting 6 a.m. on Thursday until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Olivarez ordered the closures of several streets, including Bagong Sikat, Bagong Lipunan, Bagong Pag-asa, Bagong Ilog, E. Rodriguez, Bagong Buhay, Bagong Silang, Dimasalang Extension, Mabuhay and 12 de Junio.

The city health office reported 41 Covid-19 cases on May 2 but on May 15, it increased to 49 in Baclaran alone.

Parañaque has recorded a total number of 649 Covid-19 cases with 42 deaths and 355 recoveries.

