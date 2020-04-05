Parañaque prohibits discrimination vs frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The Parañaque City government has made it punishable to discriminate against health workers, other front-liners, and persons confirmed or suspected to have contracted the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mayor Edwin Olivarez has signed Executive Order No. 2020-027 which prohibits discrimination against medical and nonmedical front-liners, COVID-19-positive patients, as well as persons under investigation or monitoring for the virus.Aside from medical professionals and support personnel, the protection order also covers law enforcers such as soldiers and policemen, and employees of establishments providing essential services like supermarkets, medical supplies and funeral homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ordinance prohibits anyone from denying them access to public programs and services, refusing to accommodate them in establishments, or ejecting them from their dwelling and giving them poor service in hotels and apartments.

Criminal and administrative charges also await a person who utters or posts online any slanderous or abusive statement which invites others to discriminate against front-liners and confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients. INQ

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ