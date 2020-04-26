Paranaque starts expanded testing for Covid-19

In photo, Mayor Edwin Olivarez clarifies mass testing protocol among frontline workers at the Ospital ng Parañaque (main) in Brgy. La Huerta, Parañaque City on April 19.

MAYOR Edwin Olivarez, in his bid to slow down the rapid spread of the coronavirus, on April 20, rolled out its citywide Covid-19 mass testing to identify possible carriers of infection with symptoms and high risk individuals such as the frontline workers in various testing sites located in Parañaque City College in Brgy. San Dionisio, Parañaque National High School main campus also in Brgy. San Dionisio, San Antonio High School in Brgy. San Antonio and Arcadio National High school in Brgy. San Martin De Porres. Mass testing is also served in Ospital ng Parañaque (main) in Brgy. La Huerta.

Olivarez disclosed that among those that will be prioritized are the healthcare providers including doctors and nurses and those at emergency units to ensure that they are safe to work or had not been infected with virus.

Olivarez said that next in line will be the law enforcers that include those enforcing health and social order in public places and traffic. Mayor Olivarez added that the city has been using both rapid test kits for asymptomatic and through swabbing for conformary test in coordination with Red Cross. He said that those found to be positive of Covid -19 will be bought to Ospital ng Parañaque 2 in Brgy. Don Bosco.

Olivarez also clarified that mass testing is free of charge and that those waiting to be tested have to enlist first or would be served as per schedule in order not to congest designated testing centers. According to him, the city continues distributing face mask across 16 Barangays.

Meanwhile, City health Officer Dr. Olga Virtusio said that persons in contact with patients found to be positive of Covid-19 will follow suit.