Parañaque, Valenzuela cityhood events affected by nCoV threat

MANILA, Philippines — As a precaution against the novel coronavirus (also known as 2019-nCoV), the local governments of Parañaque and Valenzuela have decided to either cancel or postpone most of the events marking their respective cityhood anniversary this week.

Only four of the 24 activities scheduled today, Feb. 10, to celebrate the city’s 22nd year would push through, Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said in a statement on Sunday.

These include the unveiling of the 2019 National Anti-Drug Abuse Council performance marker and the blessing of the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office Command center.

On Wednesday, the blessing of the Ospital ng Parañaque 2 building at Barangay Don Bosco would go on as scheduled.

All attendees to the events, however, were advised to wear surgical masks and to bring isopropyl alcohol.

“In the interest of everyone’s safety, we have been advised by our city health officials to [be careful of] exposing our constituents, particularly children, to crowded places. We hope they will support and understand us for temporarily postponing the cityhood anniversary activities this year,” Olivarez said.

Among the canceled events were the Miss Parañaque beauty pageant, “Gandang Mamita” contest, street dance competitions and “Sunduan Festival.”

Olivarez also called off the awarding ceremony for the city’s outstanding taxpayers at Solaire Resorts and Casino in Entertainment City, and the annual mega job fair at the City Hall grounds.

This year’s state of the city address, to be given by the mayor and expected to be attended by other government officials, ambassadors, businessmen and other stakeholders, was likewise postponed.

Malacañang earlier declared Feb. 13, Parañaque’s founding anniversary, a nonworking holiday.

In Valenzuela City which is also celebrating this week its 22nd founding anniversary, three of the eight major activities scheduled at the Valenzuela City People’s Park Amphitheater and Astrodome have been postponed.

These were the awarding ceremony for the city’s top taxpayers and job providers on Feb. 14, the Megajob Fair on Feb. 21, and the Konsyerto Para sa Kabataang Valenzuelano on Feb. 22, Mayor Rex Gatchalian said.

Like Parañaque City, no confirmed nCoV cases have been reported in Valenzuela City although Gatchalian has convened the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, city health office and private school associations just in case.

