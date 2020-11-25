“‘Parang ’di nanganak!’: Anne Curtis flaunts post-baby figure “

Eight months after giving birth to her first child, Anne Curtis took to social media to show off her incredible post-baby body.

On her Instagram page, the It’s Showtime host shared a photo of herself wearing a midriff-baring top and high-waisted shorts, which highlighted her taut tummy and toned legs.

“Finally some [sun emoji] and [water wave emoji],” she wrote in the caption.

“Parang ‘di nanganak!” went a chorus of comments on Anne’s post, which, aside from her fans and followers, also caught the eye of her fellow celebrities, such as Solenn Heussaff, Sarah Lahbati, and Jessy Mendiola.

Anne gave birth to her first child, Dahlia Amelie, in Australia last March.

Recently, she opened up about her experience raising her daughter amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with Toni Gonzaga for I Feel U .

“There are so many [fond memories with Dahlia during this pandemic] because we’ve been with her 24/7. I really witnessed all of her firsts—her first smile, the first time na talagang she learned how to reach for me. Ngayon nangingilala na. All these little small things,” she said.

“I can’t choose just one because every day there is something new that has been like a really favorite moment for me,” she added.

Anne also shared how Dahlia has strengthened her relationship with her husband, vlogger Erwan Heussaff.

“When you start up as boyfriend and girlfriend, it’s a new level. When you get engaged, it’s a new level. When you get married, para kayong new level of falling in love all over again. When you have your first child together, I can’t explain what kind of love it is but it’s a whole different level altogether. It’s just all amazing,” she said.

