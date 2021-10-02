Paras, Ravena shine in B.League debuts

FILIPINO basketball stars Kobe Paras and Kiefer Ravena shone in their respective debuts in Japan's B.League on Saturday, October 2.

On top of four assists and two steals, Paras poured 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, but his team, Niigata Albirex BB, failed to defend its home court against Kyoto Hannaryz, 81-85, at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Playing the wing positions, the 6-foot-6 Paras went off early as he scored 20 points of his total in the first half to lead Niigata to a 50-41 lead after two quarters.

However, Kyoto turned things around in the second half to score a four-point victory and spoil the first professional game of the 24-year-old Paras.

On the other hand, the 6-foot Ravena proved to be a stabilizing presence for the home team, Shiga Lakestars, which battled from a 22-point, 37-59 deficit to eke out a 93-83 triumph over San-en Neo Phoenix at the Ukaruchan Arena.

Ravena put up 11 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals with no turnovers in 25 minutes of play as he defeated his brother, Thirdy, who was playing for San-en for the second straight season.

The contest was the very first time the 27-year-old Kiefer and the 24-year-old Thirdy, who were teammates in the Ateneo Blue Eagles and Gilas Pilipinas teams, figured in an official competitive game.

Kiefer ignited Shiga's 21-0 run in the fourth quarter, turning a 61-74 disadvantage into an insurmountable 84-72 lead with 3:49 left in the game.

On the other hand, Thirdy cashed in 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in the game.

Completing the Pinoy trio for the day was the 6-foot-1 Juan Gomez de Liaño, who also made his debut in the league's Division 2 with the Tokyo Z Earthfriends.

However, unlike Paras and Ravena's respective debuts, the 21-year-old de Liaño was unable to perform well in his first pro game as he only tallied two points on 1-of-3 shooting during a meager 3-minute and 33-second playing time.

De Liaño's Earthfriends lost to home team Kagawa Five Arrows, 82-89, at the Kanonji City Gymnasium.

Coming off a groin injury two weeks ago, de Liaño was only fielded with 6:42 left in the contest. However, after a bucket and back-to-back turnovers, de Liaño got benched and did not return to the game.

Meanwhile, other Pinoy hoopers Javi Gomez de Liaño and Dwight Ramos missed the season openers of their Division 1 teams Ibaraki Robots and Toyama Grouses, respectively, on Saturday as they had yet to clear health protocols.

The Robots and the Grouses both lost in their respective season openers with the former falling to the Akita Northern Happinets, 63-84, and the latter succumbing to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 71-72.

On the other hand, Ray Parks Jr. missed the season opener and will miss the second game of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins due to a muscle strain he sustained during the team's last practice before its season debut on Saturday.

Without the Filipino American guard, the Diamond Dolphins lost its season-opener to the Shibuya Sun Rockers, 77-80.

Another Pinoy baller, Kemark Cariño, had also not cleared health protocols yet, and he missed the first two games of his Division 2 team, Aomori Wat's. Aomori played against and lost to the Fukuoka Rising Zephyr in those back-to-back games: 73-91 on Friday and 71-73 on Saturday.