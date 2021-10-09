Paras tops Ravena in their 1st B.League battle

KOBE Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB outplayed Thirdy Ravena and the San-en Neo Phoenix, 77-64, in their first battle as Filipino imports in Japan's B.League at the Hamamatsu Arena on Saturday.

Paras poured 21 points, punctuated with a one-handed slam with 40 seconds left in the contest, adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals as Niigata improved to a 2-1 win-loss card at the expense of his good friend, Ravena, and the Neo Phoenix, which fell to a 1-2 slate.

The 6-foot-6 Paras and the Albirex squad took control early as they raced to a 23-11 lead, but the 6-foot-2 Ravena and the home team, Neo Phoenix, surged back to pull within three, 42-45, following Ravena's two straight treys.

However, Niigata countered with a 13-5 run, capped by a Paras three-point play to seize a 58-47 advantage at the 2:02 mark of the third quarter. From there, Albirex kept Neo Phoenix at bay to take the win.

Paras did not lack support from his teammates as Rosco Allen poured 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Tshilidzi Nephawe also came to play with his 13 points, nine boards, two steals and two blocks for Albirex.

Meanwhile, Ravena put up 16 markers, four dimes, two caroms and two steals while Robert Carter backstopped him with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Elias Harris chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists for San-en, which hosts Niigata anew on Sunday.

Thirdy wasn't the only Ravena who played in the B.League today though. Thirdy's older brother, Kiefer, helped the Shiga Lakestars score a come-from-behind, 93-88 win over the Ibaraki Robots. Kiefer cashed in 13 points, four dimes, three rebounds and two steals to lead Shiga to a 2-1 record.

On the other hand, Ibaraki ‒ which was still missing the services of another Pinoy import, Javi Gomez de Liaño, due to quarantine protocols ‒ fell to an 0-3 slate.

Also dropping to an 0-3 win-loss card was the Nagoya Dolphins team with Filipino import, Ray Parks Jr., who finally made his debut after missing the team's first two games last weekend due to a muscle sprain.

The Dolphins succumbed to the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 90-98, in the contest where the recovering Parks played almost 13 minutes, talling two points, three rebounds and three assists.

The day was also inauspicious was for Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liaño, who only played a minute for the Tokyo Z Earthfriends as the Yamagata Wyverns dealt them a 30-point, 81-51 beatdown. Scoring 10 points last timeout, de Liaño only played in the last minute of the opening frame.