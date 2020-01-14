“‘Parasite’ makes history as first Korean movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars”

‘Parasite’ received six nominations at this year’s Oscars.

Korean movie Parasite was nominated in six categories at this year’s Oscars, including the most coveted Best Picture nomination. It’s the first film from South Korea to do so.

The movie was also nominated for Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won), Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design (Lee Ha Jun), and Best Editing (Yang Jin-mo).

READ: South Korean movie ‘Parasite’ and ‘The Farewell’ actress Awkwafina make history at the Golden Globes

The film received numerous awards since it was released including the Best Foreign Language Film at the 2020 Golden Globes and at the 25th Annual Critics Choice Award. Bong Joon Ho also won as Best Director at the Critics Choice. It was also the first Korean movie to win the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie stars Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jung, and Choi Woo-sik.