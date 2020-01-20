“‘Parasite’ wins best ensemble prize at SAG Awards”

History was made once again by Korean film “Parasite” after it became the first foreign-language film to win the best ensemble prize at the 26th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday night.

Actors Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun and Song Kang-ho were among the cast members who took the stage to accept the coveted award.

“Although the title is ‘Parasite’, I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together,” said Song, as translated by interpreter Sharon Choi.

“But to be honored with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie. … I am so honored to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire. I will remember and never forget this beautiful night. Thank you so much,” he added.

With its latest win, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” a dark comedy film about the wealth gap in South Korea, just cemented its role as a front-runner at this year’s Oscars, where it stands to win up to six awards at the ceremony set on February 9—best picture, best director, best international feature film, best in original screenplay, best in production design, and best in film editing.