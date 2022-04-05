PARCEL PERFORM ANNOUNCES FIRST US OFFICE IN NEW YORK CITY, APPOINTS TIFFANY JENSEN AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AMERICAS

NEW YORK and BERLIN and SINGAPORE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Parcel Perform , a leading e-commerce delivery experience platform, today announces its continued expansion in the United States and the opening of its first office in New York City. This development will enable Parcel Perform to provide on-site servicing of existing and new customers within the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company’s success in curating unique end-to-end customer journeys and optimizing logistics performance for its global customer base, including Nespresso, Decathlon, and Waterdrop, has led to the doubling of its team growth to better serve its global customers with the launch of its European office in 2019 and US office in 2022.

Tiffany Jensen has been appointed Executive Vice President, Americas for Parcel Perform, overseeing Parcel Perform’s go-to-market expansion within the United States. Her background includes over 20 years of direct and channel leadership with PGi, ON24, Andela, and nTopology, where she has built and scaled global sales organizations. With PGi, she established a world-class platform for their channels business while building a US$20M revenue stream. In addition, Jensen expanded ON24’s global strategic partnerships and alliances by 300% while directing a portfolio of some of the largest companies in the world.

“I’m delighted that Parcel Perform is doubling-down on the US market, following our extremely successful expansion in the last 24 months, defined by new hires and partnerships,” said Arne Jeroschewski, Founder and CEO, Parcel Perform. “Both my Co-Founder, Dana von der Heide, and I are thrilled to have Tiffany on board with us; she brings experience, passion, and leadership with a proven track record in building successful software businesses in the United States and Europe. Her appointment also highlights our ongoing success and commitment towards growing a truly global, diverse, and inclusive team at Parcel Perform.”

“I’m honored and inspired to be joining Parcel Perform,” said Jensen. “The company has built an exciting product and has proven to the market that they are innovative, efficient, and scalable to empower the next stage of e-commerce growth. Building on this foundation, we will continue to address very real challenges that merchants across different industries face here in the US. I look forward to working with a truly diverse and global team, executing our growth plans, and building the Parcel Perform brand across this region.”

Data from Parcel Perform’s community and insights platform, Parcel Monitor , have revealed the growth of the US e-commerce market. The COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the growth of e-commerce over 2020, with a 71% increase in parcel volumes during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. This trend has continued, as observed from a 43% rise in e-commerce volumes during the same period last year. The country’s cross-border e-commerce market also shows excellent potential, with 23.9% of its international shipments originating from Europe in 2021, from 19% in 2020.

In 2021, Parcel Perform raised US$20 million in Series A funding led by Cambridge Capital with participation from Softbank Ventures Asia, Wavemaker Partners, and Investible.

“Parcel Perform’s continued global expansion reflects its unique value proposition as the leading platform for brands, marketplaces, and carriers in an increasingly data-first logistics market,” commented Benjamin Gordon, Managing Partner, Cambridge Capital. “We’re pleased that they’re following through on the ambitions of their Series A funding round to set up an office within the United States and have found a fantastic leader to lead their on-the-ground presence. Their ongoing commercial success and efforts at building a truly diverse team will enable them to innovate on new and exciting features that will revolutionize and define the e-commerce experience.”

Amazon has set the global standard for e-commerce logistics practitioners, offering world-class integrated check-out solutions and accurate delivery predictions to its merchants and end-consumers. Since 2016, Parcel Perform has served the US market to support and scale e-commerce logistics operations for their customers. Its solutions have connected e-commerce brands, retailers, and marketplaces with over 800 carriers globally to provide real-time parcel tracking for over 100 million parcels daily updates. At the same time, its bespoke machine-learning engine analyzes historical data from millions of past shipments to predict the date of delivery with up to 98% accuracy.

Parcel Perform’s focus for 2022 will be to increase its global market share through continued partnerships, deploying innovations in data science, and more profound efforts in customer acquisition.

About Parcel Perform

Parcel Perform is the leading delivery experience platform. It enables modern e-commerce enterprises to create unique end-to-end customer journeys and optimize logistics operations with powerful data integrations, parcel tracking, delivery notifications, and logistics performance reports in real-time.

Parcel Perform’s scalable SaaS platform executes more than 100 million parcel updates daily and integrates with 800+ carriers. In addition, the data-first company is pioneering innovative ML / AI use cases in e-commerce logistics, including its ‘Date of Arrival’ prediction engine. Parcel Perform is the partner of choice for top brands, marketplaces, and carriers across all major verticals globally.

For more information, please visit www.parcelperform.com .

For media inquiries: