“Park Bo-gum to enlist in the military in August”

Park Bo-gum will finish shooting his drama and movie first before his military enlistment.

Korean actor Park Bo-gum is enlisting in the military.

The management of Bo-gum confirmed via statement on June 25 that he will have his military enlistment on August 31, 2020.

“This is Blossom Entertainment. This is an announcement regarding actor Park Bo Gum’s military enlistment. Actor Park Bo Gum was accepted as a cultural promotion soldier of the navy, and he will be enlisting on August 31, 2020,” the management said as reported by naver.com and translated by entertainment website Soompi.

Before his enlistment, Bo-gum will complete shooting his film Wonderland and his new drama Record of Youth.

“We ask for your support so actor Park Bo Gum can fulfill his military duty in good health,” Blossom Entertainment added.

Bo-gum rose to popularity with his hit series like Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, and Encounter.