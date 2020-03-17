“Park Bo-gum to make a cameo in ‘Itaewon Class’”

Watch out for Park Bo-gum in the final episode of ‘Itaewon Class’.

Park Bo-gum will be making a cameo in the hit series Itaewon Class.

Celebrity website Soompi reported that an industry representative confirmed that the Korean actor will appear in the final episode of the show.

The website also reported that a source from the show said, “It is true that Park Bo-Gum is appearing in the final episode of the drama. Please look forward to what kind of role he will be playing.”

Itaewon Class stars Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung, and Kwon Nara.

Bo-gum previously headlined Encounter and Love in the Moonlight.