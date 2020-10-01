Park Inn by Radisson Debuts in Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Park Inn by Radisson, the bright upper-midscale brand from Radisson Hotel Group, has made its debut in Malaysia with the launch of a brand-new hotel in the heart of the country’s most vibrant commercial and economic triangle.



Park Inn by Radisson Putrajaya’s Standard room

Newly-opened on 1 October 2020, Park Inn by Radisson Putrajaya is perfectly positioned for business and leisure travelers alike; Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital city, is just 20 minutes’ drive away, while Kuala Lumpur, the country’s largest city and federal capital, is only 30 minutes away by car – great for shopping, sightseeing and business trips. Malaysia’s main international airport, KLIA, is also just 20 minutes away.

This hotel features 220 rooms and suites, all of which are fully connected with free Wi-Fi, international power outlets and USB ports. Guests can get a great night’s rest on comfortable beds, stay refreshed with walk-in rain showers, and refuel 24 hours a day with in-room dining. The onsite restaurant, RBG, serves local and international dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a lively open kitchen vibe and a choice of indoor and alfresco seating. Signature dishes include fish curry with pandan steamed rice, and oven baked roulade chicken.

When guests are not exploring the local area, they can work out in the hotel’s fully-equipped, 24-hour fitness center, or take a dip in the outdoor swimming pool and children’s pool. The local area offers an array of attractions, such as the Sepang International Circuit and Putrajaya Botanical Gardens.

Corporate guests can host inspiring events in seven function spaces, including four top floor venues that overlook the gardens and are bathed in natural light. For large gatherings, the 176-square meter, pillar-free Putrajaya Room can host up to 180 delegates and features the latest technology and an LED panel, which is sure to make an impact. The other six rooms, which range from 28 to 49 square meters, are ideal for board meetings, training sessions and seminars with up to 35 people.

Every stay will be enriched by Park Inn by Radisson’s unique ‘Yes I Can!’ service philosophy, which is reflected in the positive attitude of the hotel’s staff.

“We are delighted to introduce Park Inn by Radisson to Malaysia for the first time. This colorful and contemporary brand allows guests to enjoy intuitive accommodation and international amenities at a reasonable price point. This opening marks an exciting new era for Radisson Hotel Group in Malaysia, and we expect to introduce even more of our industry-leading brands and hotels to the country in future,” commented Andre de Jong, Vice President, Operations, South East Asia and Pacific.

“With our outstanding location, within easy reach of Malaysia’s two capitals and accessible from the rest of the world via KLIA, Park Inn by Radisson Putrajaya will give guests everything they need, right on their doorstep. We look forward to bringing this brand of bright, feel-good hospitality to local and international travelers alike,” said Rajaram Nagoo, General Manager, Park Inn by Radisson Putrajaya.

Park Inn by Radisson Putrajaya joins an expanding collection of Park Inn by Radisson hotels in Asia Pacific, including locations in China, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the Philippines.

Explore Putrajaya with Park Inn by Radisson: https://blog.parkinn.com/serene-stopovers-in-putrajaya

