“Park Seo-joon hits 1 million subscribers on YouTube, receives Gold Play Button”

Park Seo-joon achieved a massive feat in his YouTube journey as he hit 1 million subscribers.

The Korean actor live streamed the unboxing of his YouTube Gold Play button on Monday, June 1.

“I think I can achieve this not because of me but because of all of the people who have appeared on my videos and the staff members,” he said during the live streaming as translated by entertainment website kstarlive.com.





Seo-joon added, “They edit my videos through the night but I think I haven’t done much. Thank you to those who have been curious about my life. I have never thought that I can hold this golden play button.”

Seo-joon launched his YouTube channel Record PARK’s in July last year.

He usually vlogs the events he attends, his trips, and his life on set when shooting a series.