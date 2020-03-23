“Park Seo-joon pens heartfelt message as ‘Itaewon Class’ ends”

Park Seo-joon extended his gratitude to those who became part of his journey in ‘Itaewon Class.’

Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon penned a heartfelt message on his Instagram as his hit series aired its last episode.

The Korean star extended his gratitude to the people who supported the show. He also remarked that the series taught him a lot of lessons.

“Last night, the alcohol was too sweet. I’m just now finally coming out of it. Even sweeter is the feeling of being rewarded with many people’s love and interest over these seven months that flew by without notice,” he said as translated and reported by website allkpop.com.

Seo-joon added, “While together with [my character] Sae Ro Yi, I could feel that Park Seo Joon as a person was also growing. To all of the cast and crew who made me think again about my life’s beliefs and values, I sincerely thank you.”

He stated that the journey has become more beautiful because of the people who joined him.

“Now Sae Ro Yi will remain as another page in my diary. Thank you for cherishing, loving, and [supporting] me during the show’s run. It was an even more beautiful and complete moment because I was with all of you. Please be happy and healthy,” the actor stated