Parkway Drive Announce New ‘Viva The Underdogs’ Live Soundtrack Album

January 23, 2020

Parkway Drive have announced a new album entitled Viva the Underdogs, the soundtrack to the homegrown metalcore faves’ documentary of the same name, which screened in Aussie cinemas last night (Wednesday, 22nd January).

The soundtrack is scheduled for Friday, 27th March via Resist Records and features 11 live tracks from the band’s headlining set at Wacken Open Air in Germany last year.

Interestingly, it also includes three re-recordings of studio tracks recorded in German, including ‘Würgegriff’ (‘Vice Grip’, from 2016’s Ire) along with ‘Die Leere’ (‘The Void’) and ‘Schattenboxen’ (‘Shadow Boxing’), both from 2018 album Reverence. The latter also features German rapper Casper.

“This was hands down one of the most unique projects we’ve undertaken,” commented the band’s Winston McCall on the project.

“The idea of taking our songs and interpreting them through another language was a massive challenge, but considering the amount of time, love and support that has been shown to us over the years we wanted to commit to doing the project with full integrity. The result is every effort being made to translate the meaning, spirit, and conviction of these songs in a language that is not our own.

We hope the result helps to strengthen the connection this music creates. We offer you these songs out of respect and our heartfelt thanks for all the times you have sung them with us in their original forms. We hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoyed the process of creating them.”

Stream two tracks from the soundtrack – ‘The Void’ live at Wacken and the ‘Die Leere’ re-recording – below. The album is available for pre-order here.

Last month, Parkway Drive announced their massive ‘Viva the Underdogs’ Australian arena tour, which will see them playing some of their biggest venues to date in June of this year alongside hardcore punk veterans Hatebreed and Every Time I Die.

Parkway Drive ‘Viva the Underdogs’ Australian Tour 2020

with special guests Hatebreed and Every Time I Die

Saturday, 13th June

Riverstage Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, 19th June

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 20th June

Melbourne Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 21st June

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, 24th June

HBF Stadium, Perth

Tickets: Ticketmaster