Parkway Drive Announce Rescheduled ‘Viva The Underdogs’ Australian Tour Dates For 2021

Parkway Drive have announced rescheduled dates for their ‘Viva the Underdogs’ Australian tour, postponed due to the ongoing coroanvirus pandemic. Originally planned to kick off next month, the arena shows will now take place next year, in July 2021.

The band will be hitting all the same massive arenas as planned, with the tour kicking off at Riverstage in Brisbane on Thursday, 1st July. As with the originally planned dates, the Aussie metalcore legends will be joined by both Hatebreed and Every Time I Die for the newly scheduled tour.

To all our Aussie fans… pic.twitter.com/g6NfdABzV4 — Parkway Drive (@parkwayofficial) May 25, 2020

“It may come as no surprise to you that the Viva the Underdogs Australian Revolution Tour will need to be postponed,” commented Parkway Drive. “Given the current situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the various restrictions State and Federal Governments have put in place, it is literally impossible for the tour to go on in June 2020.

“We have rescheduled the shows for July 2021 and are stoked that both Hatebreed and Every Time I Die will still be joining us then. Thank you for your patience in these testing times and we promise it will be worth the wait when this tour gets back up and running next year.”

Indeed, if the band’s shows overseas throughout last year are anything to go off, they’ll be more than worth the wait; with huge production, pyrotechnics and a career-spanning setlist.

In the meantime, if you’re yet to watch the band’s excellent Viva the Underdogs documentary, it’s available to rent and purchase via the usual digital platforms now.

Check out rescheduled tour dates below.

[embedded content]

Parkway Drive ‘Viva the Underdogs’ Australian Tour 2021 (Rescheduled)

w/ Hatebreed and Every Time I Die

Thursday, 1st July 2021

Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 3rd July 2021

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 9th July 2021

Melbourne Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 10th July 2021

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 13th July

HBF Stadium, Perth

Tickets: Ticketmaster