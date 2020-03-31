Parkway Drive To Stream Feature-Length Doco ‘Viva The Underdogs’ Free On YouTube This Weekend

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on March 31, 2020

Are you feeling increasingly emo as you stare down the barrel of yet another weekend indoors, devoid of any social contact? Well friend, Parkway Drive are here for you.

The Australian metalcore titans have announced plans to stream their blockbuster doco Viva The Underdogs free on YouTube for one night only to blast away your self-iso blues.

The only catch is, it’s not actually happening at night. Aussies will have to get up bright and early (or stay up mega late) to watch it, with the flick screening at 7am AEST on Sunday, 5th April (which is more like 8am because daylight savings ends the night before just FYI).

“Since everyone is stuck at home in these uncertain times, we wanted to bring you some FREE entertainment,” Parkway wrote on their socials.

“We will be streaming our Viva The Underdogs documentary one-time-only, at no charge, via YouTube on April 4.”

ICYMI: the feature-length doco, which charts the band’s rise from playing Byron Bay PCYC’s to worldwide arenas, premiered at select cinemas around the country for one night only back in January.

The band have also released a live soundtrack album to accompany the flick, which features 11 live tracks from the band’s headlining set at Wacken Open Air in Germany last year, as well as three re-recordings of studio tracks in German.

Also! Parkway are scheduled to embark on their first Australian headlining arena tour this June, supported by American hardcore punk veterans Hatebreed and Every Time I Die. At the time of writing, the tour is still officially going ahead as planned (devil horns crossed the curve has flattened by then!).

You can peep the trailer for Viva The Underdogs below.

[embedded content]