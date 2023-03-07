PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN CAPITALAND AND NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE BRINGS SOUTHEAST ASIAN ARTWORKS AND PROGRAMMES TO SINGAPORE’S LEADING SHOPPING MALLS

This year-long partnership debuts a new art installation and sets the path for exciting public arts programmes at some of Singapore’s most popular shopping malls.

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CapitaLand and National Gallery Singapore are thrilled to announce a year-long partnership to bring art closer to the public and offer immersive retail experiences like never before. This collaboration aims to make art more accessible and enhance the vibrancy of Singapore’s retail scene, enabling individuals of all ages and backgrounds to come together and forge a connection through the universal language of art.



STARDUST by Muhammad Izdi. Light to Night 2023: Here and Now. Image credit: Joseph Nair, Memphis West Pictures.

CapitaLand has a rich history of incorporating art into its properties around the world, with an extensive collection of sculptures, paintings, and other artworks serving as place markers, catalysts for conversation and sources of joy for communities. This partnership with National Gallery Singapore represents a new opportunity for CapitaLand to offer unique and immersive experiences through art across its extensive network of malls.

Mr Chris Chong, CEO, Retail and Workspace (Singapore and Malaysia), CapitaLand Investment, said, “We are pleased to embark on a new partnership with National Gallery Singapore to enhance the positioning of CapitaLand malls as lifestyle destinations where art meets retail, presenting exciting and novel experiences that will delight our shoppers. Our commitment to experiential retail drives us to continuously explore new and innovative ways to engage the local community and tourists through art, visual experiences and community events.”

National Gallery Singapore is dedicated to making art accessible for everyone. To reach a wider audience, the Gallery has curated new exhibitions, festivals, and programs, including the successful Gallery Wellness Festival 2022: Art Restores. The Gallery will collaborate with CapitaLand to bring its programmes to malls with the goal of promoting the awareness and appreciation of Southeast Asian and local art among both residents and overseas visitors.

The partnership between CapitaLand and National Gallery Singapore got off to a dynamic start with the debut of the artwork STARDUST by Muhammad Izdi during the Light to Night Festival 2023, held as part of the Singapore Art Week from 6 to 26 January 2023. Displayed at Funan’s Underground Pedestrian Link, the artwork immersed visitors in a speculative otherworldly narrative where natural elements intertwined with surreal ones. During the same period, Funan recorded an increase of over 11% in shopper traffic year-on-year.

Ms Suenne Megan Tan, Senior Director, Museum Planning and Audience Engagement, National Gallery Singapore, said, “Partnering with CapitaLand allows us to bring Southeast Asian and local art beyond the Gallery walls and into the heart of communities. We are excited to inspire and engage with the public in new and meaningful ways, promoting a strong appreciation of art among locals and visitors alike.”

Visitors to CapitaLand malls, including those in downtown Singapore such as Funan, Raffles City Singapore and Plaza Singapura, can look forward to a host of new art programmes that cater to diverse audiences, ranging from PMETs to families with young children. These programmes will revolve around themes such as Wellness and offer engaging activities for children in conjunction with the Gallery Children’s Biennale.

Beyond the physical realm, the Gallery will also be part of CapitaVerse – a Fashion, Art and Entertainment 24-hour party in the metaverse. This out-of-the-world immersive experience by CapitaLand is slated to launch in April 2023 with an interactive comedy and music performance in the virtual world, offering participants a chance to win exclusive Gallery Insider memberships with unprecedented access to the world of art and many more real world privileges across CapitaLand malls.

About National Gallery Singapore

National Gallery Singapore is a leading visual arts institution which oversees the world’s largest public collection of Singapore and Southeast Asian modern art. Situated at the birthplace of modern Singapore, in the heart of the Civic District, the Gallery is housed in two national monuments – City Hall and former Supreme Court – that have been beautifully restored and transformed into this exciting 64,000 square metre venue. Reflecting Singapore’s unique heritage and geographical location, the Gallery aims to be a progressive museum that creates dialogues between the art of Singapore, Southeast Asia and the world to foster and inspire a creative and inclusive society. This is reflected in our collaborative research, education, long-term and special exhibitions, and innovative programming. The Gallery also works with international museums such as Centre Pompidou, Musée d’Orsay, Tate Britain, National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (MOMAT) and National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA), to jointly present Southeast Asian art in the global context, positioning Singapore as a key node in the global visual arts scene.

In 2020, the Gallery was the only museum in Southeast Asia that received a ranking in The Art Newspaper’s annual global survey of attendance at art museums, taking 20th place. It was the first museum in Asia to receive the Children in Museums Award by the European Museum Academy and Hands On! International Association of Children in Museums in 2018. The Gallery also won the awards for “Best Theme Attraction” at TTG Travel Awards 2017, “Best Attraction Experience”, “Breakthrough Contribution to Tourism” and “Best Customer Service (Attractions)” at the prestigious Singapore Tourism Awards in 2016 for its role in adding to the vibrancy of Singapore’s tourism landscape.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited (www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2022, CLI had S$132 billion of real estate assets under management, and S$88 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and more than 30 private vehicles across Asia Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and its full stack of operating capabilities, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

