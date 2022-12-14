PARTNERSHIP UNVEILS 2023 STATE POLICY PRIORITIES AT LEGISLATIVE LEADERSHIP BREAKFAST

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Greater Des Moines Partnership unveiled its 2023 state policy priorities at today’s Legislative Leadership Breakfast. The Partnership’s Legislative Agenda was developed by its Government Policy Council, which consists of Business Members from The Partnership’s 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce and 365+ Investors. Included in the agenda is a list of featured priorities that will drive The Partnership’s state policy efforts. The Partnership will focus on the following priorities:

Workforce Readiness

The Partnership supports state-led programs and policies, including Future Ready Iowa, that build Iowa’s talent pipeline or provide work-based learning opportunities for students. In addition, The Partnership believes talent recruitment and retention initiatives are key to growing Iowa’s workforce, including policies that ensure Iowa continues to be a welcoming place that is open for business.

Regulatory Reform

The Partnership supports policies and efforts to reduce unnecessary regulatory hurdles that promote economic growth and job creation while minimizing the impacts of government actions on small businesses.

Child Care

The Partnership supports additional investment and policies that increase child care options for families and promote stabilization in the child care workforce.

Housing

The Partnership supports the increase of workforce housing options through funding and policies, such as an increase in the Workforce Housing Tax Credit, the State Housing Trust Fund and additional incentives for communities and employers to invest in new and existing housing for all Iowans.

Placemaking

The Partnership supports ongoing funding for large-scale, regional and transformational projects through programs such as Destination Iowa and Iowa’s Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. Large investments in public-private partnership driven projects such as ICON Water Trails and the Pro Iowa Soccer Stadium and Global Plaza further the goal to attract and retain talent while transforming Iowa’s communities, main streets and local economies.

Des Moines International Airport Project

The Partnership supports the existing state investment in the project and any ongoing opportunities to further showcase the need to complete the terminal project in DSM.

“We look forward to working with our state elected officials to ensure our community and our state continue to grow,” said Robert Haus, Government Affairs Manager at Corteva Agriscience and 2023 Chair of The Partnership’s Government Policy Council. “Our region’s strength depends on the ability to work together as one region toward common goals.”

The Partnership’s full State Legislative Agenda is available on The Partnership’s website.

Additionally, The Partnership announced that it will host the Iowa Legislative Slow-pitch Softball Game on Sunday, June 4. The second annual softball game will begin around 4:30 p.m. following the Iowa Cubs game scheduled for that day. The game will provide a fun opportunity to promote civility and collaboration among state elected officials. More information will be released as the event approaches.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Kyle Oppenhuizen

koppenhuizen@DSMpartnership.com

(515) 286-4972

Learn More About DSM USA