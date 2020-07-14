Parts of Malabon will be under 15-day lockdown starting July 16

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Malabon City will be under lockdown from July 16 to 30 to prevent a further rise in the COVID-19 cases, the city government’s newsletter said on Tuesday.

According to Malabon’s Facebook page, 100% Pusong Malabon, the areas that will be under lockdown are the following:

parts of P. Concepcion and Tumariz in Barangay Tugatog

University Avenue Extension and Guava Street in Barangay Potrero

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets and C4 Road in Barangay Tañong

Gozon Letre and Phase 1 in Barangay Tonsuya

Block 14 C in Barangay Longos

The localized lockdown was approved on Tuesday afternoon by the Malabon City Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (MCTF-MEID).

BALITANG MALABON | Ilang bahagi ng Barangay Tañong, Longos, Potrero, Tugatog, at Tonsuya, isasailalim sa 15-day… Posted by 100% Pusong Malabon on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Residents in those areas will not be allowed to leave their homes, except authorized persons like health workers, police officers, and other persons who work for essential services.

The city government will coordinate with the barangay officials, volunteers, and the Philippine National Police to ensure that safety protocols in the areas under lockdown will be followed.

The Facebook statement added that barangay officials would take the lead in providing for the needs of residents in those areas.

The five barangays mentioned have the highest number of cases in Malabon — 104 in Longos, 98 in Potrero, 84 in Tonsuya, 74 in Tugatog, and 55 in Tañong.

As of Tuesday, Malabon recorded 936 coronavirus-infected patients, 76 of whom had died and 365 had recovered.

A day earlier, Navotas, Malabon’s neighboring city, decided to put the whole city under lockdown to check its growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco said that the lockdown was necessary because the COVID-19 beds in the city’s health facilities were already at full capacity.

