Parts of Metro Manila to experience power interruptions this week

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) in B.F. Homes in Parañaque City, Caloocan City, and Tondo in Manila will experience power interruptions from January 14 to 18 due to maintenance activities.

Power interruptions in B.F. Homes will be between 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. This is due to the replacement of poles and line reconstruction works along Tropical Avenue.

In Caloocan City, Meralco customers will experience power interruption from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 4 a.m. on Friday.

Affected are portions of A. Mabini Street from C-3 Road to near Laong Laan Street including Silanganan and Soriano Streets; and Mercury Drug in Barangays Maypajo and Sampalukan.

There will also be power interruptions from 3 to 4 a.m. on Friday, January 16, in portions of A. Mabini Street from Padre Zamora Street to C-3 Road including Don Antonio, Doña Consuelo, and Doña Rita Acab Streets; Flexo Manufacturing Corp. and Iglesia Ni Cristo – Lokal ng Caloocan in Barangays Poblacion and Sampalukan.

Also affected are portions of C-3 Road from A. Mabini Street to Talakitok Street including Perpetual and Kabulusan 1 & 2 Streets in Barangay Sampalukan.

The reason for the said interruptions in Caloocan City is the relocation of facilities and line reconductoring works along C-3 Road in Barangay Sampalukan.

For Meralco customers in Tondo, power interruptions will be between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Affected areas include portions of Dagupan Street Extension from Raxabago Street to near Tayuman Street including Tutuban Philippine National Railways (PNR) Station.

This is due to line maintenance works along PNR Railroad Track near Yuseco Street and Dagupan Street Extension.

