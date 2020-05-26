Parts of Northern Luzon to have cloudy skies with isolated rains, thunderstorms

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Some areas in Northern Luzon are expected to have cloudy skies with isolated rains and thunderstorms on Wednesday as the southwesterly windflow affects the region.

The weather bureau said the southwesterly windflow will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in the event of severe thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will likewise experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms brought about by the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

The easterlies will affect Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao, Pagasa said.

Flash floods or landslides could also occur during severe thunderstorms.

Palawan and the Visayas are expected to have light to moderate winds in the southeast direction, with slight to moderate sea conditions.

Light to moderate wind speeds from southeast to southwest and slight to moderate coastal waters will likewise prevail over the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds in the east direction, coupled with slight to moderate coastal conditions, Pagasa added.

