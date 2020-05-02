Parts of Visayas, Mindanao to have cloudy skies with chance of rain due to ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of the Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with a chance of rain due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Eastern, and Central Visayas.

The low-pressure area (LPA), which is embedded along the ITCZ, was last spotted at 585 kilometers east of Davao City.

“Maliit pa rin po ang tsansa na mag-develop po ito na tropical depression,” weather specialist Sheilla Reyes said of the LPA in the live weather update.

(This has slim chances of developing into a tropical depression.)

As for Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers is expected due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

