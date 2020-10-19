Party-list Rep. ‘Caraps’ Paduano is new House minority leader

MANILA, Philippines — Abang Lingkod Party-list Rep. Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano has been unanimously elected as the new House minority leader to replace Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr.

The minority bloc in the House made the announcement Monday through a statement sent by Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo.

“The Bloc also welcomes and congratulates the new Minority Leader, Hon. Joseph Stephen ‘Caraps’ Paduano of Abang Lingkod Party-list, who was unanimously elected, with the members looking forward to work with him with the vision that the minority will flourish under his leadership,” the minority bloc said.

According to the minority bloc, Paduano is a third term member of Congress, and has been a member of the Minority bloc since the 17th Congress.

“He has always advocated for the welfare of farmers and fisherfolk, and pushed for protection of rice and sugar farmers amidst that liberalization of agriculture markets,” the minority bloc said.

“With the new leadership under Rep. Paduano, the Minority Bloc is assuring the House and the Filipino people that it will remain loyal to the principles that mould the group in fiscalizing and in providing a potent force to implement check and balance in the House of Representatives,” it added.

The minority bloc also gave assurance that it will continue to push for laws that are beneficial for Filipinos especially at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Members of the minority bloc may have differences due to party affiliations, convictions, beliefs and even ideologies, but it will always unite with regards to legislations that will redound to the ordinary Filipino,” the minority bloc said.

“The bloc vows to work together for the common good of the people, with the principles that had been guiding it, and will not compromise the fiscalizing role of the group,” it added.

To recall, on October 16, Abante announced his decision to step down from his post as House minority leader and join the majority bloc.

Abante announced he is stepping down from his post a day after expressing willingness to give his post to Cayetano should the latter want his post.

But Abante does not believe that Cayetano would want his post, especially following his stint as the Speaker of the House.

