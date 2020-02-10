Party-list solon defends Duque on nCoV response

TACLOBAN CITY—A party-list legislator joined a chorus of officials appealing for a stop to what they said was a blame game over government response to novel coronavirus (nCoV).
An Waray Rep. Florencio Noel said everyone should cooperate in efforts to prevent the spread of nCoV. The Philippines has three confirmed nCoV cases.
He expressed support for Health Secretary Francisco Duque who is being criticized by some senators for alleged failure to trace the other passengers of a flight taken by a Chinese woman who tested positive for the virus.
“What can he do to stop the spread of the disease?” Noel said. “Even China and the United States could do nothing to stop its spread,” he said.
Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Divina, Eastern Visayas police chief, said the regional police force was ready to help health officials track individuals who had been in contact with suspected nCoV patients.
