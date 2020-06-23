Pasay City adjusts, shortens curfew hours

MANILA, Philippines — Pasay City approved City Ordinance No. 6114, which adjusted its curfew hours under the general community quarantine period from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The local government on Tuesday said the adjusted curfew hours will allow residents to have more time for their essential travel.

“The adjustment of the curfew hours within the territorial jurisdiction of Pasay City is necessary to give ample time for residents and non-residents alike,” read the ordinance.

“Especially those who are working within the city, to run their important errands and travel back to their homes and at the same time still preventing unnecessary travel and gatherings during the wee hours until such time that a community quarantine is being enforced in Metro Manila,” it added.

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said they also adjusted curfew hours to recover from economic losses amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rubiano likewise reminded citizens to follow strict health protocols as the COVID-19 threat remains.

“We still have to observe health guidelines even as we stretch the number of operating hours for our local businesses as well as the travel time window for our city’s working population and those on important errands,” she said.

