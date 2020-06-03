Pasay City to employers: Secure COVID-19 testing permit

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos) and other private sector employers in Pasay City must secure a permit from the city health office prior to conducting coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tests for their workers.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, in a statement, said the order is based on requirements of the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases and two administrative orders from the Department of Health (DOH), namely Administrative Order No. 2020-0014 and Administrative Order No. 2020-0180. The cost of the tests will be shouldered by employers. ADVERTISEMENT The request should include number of employees to be tested; the FDA-(Food And Drug Administration) approved antibody-based tests kits to be used, the names of the licensed medical practitioners who would conduct the tests and the licensed COVID-19 testing laboratory. GSG

