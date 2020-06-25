Pasay eyes free rapid tests for journalists, vendors, drivers

THE Pasay City government on Thursday announced that it would conduct free coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) rapid tests for journalists covering the city, market vendors, tricycle and pedicab drivers

“This is another addition in our overall Covid-19 response, especially in the component of preventing the spread of the virus in our city and our people,” Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said in a statement.

Rubiano said that results of the rapid tests will help the city health office to identify Covid-19 cases, if there’s any, among the people to be tested, which will then serve as basis for determining who would need medical assistance.

All mainstream media entities and social media sites have assigned reporters and crew covering Pasay on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, markets and vendors and drivers of tricycles and pedicabs are also prone to the virus as well as to transmitting it to others because they likewise closely interact with their customers.

According to the city government, there are about 5,800 tricycles and pedicabs and hundreds of vendors in the city.

On Monday, the city government received 5,000 pieces of antibody rapid testing kits from Project ARK.

As of June 24, there are 738 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city, of which, 444 have recovered and 41 have died.