Pasay govt eyes bike lanes

THE Pasay City government is considering designating bike lanes on roads leading to frequented places and establishments as part of the “new normal” due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano on Friday said the local government was gearing up to promote and establish among its citizens the use of bicycles as an alternative means of single-rider transportation.

“Bicycling is seen as one of the would-be dominant means of transportation of our people such as the workers, market-goers, public sector employees and many others who go on relatively short-distance trips daily,” Rubiano said.

Rubiano also said that they would encourage business owners and operators to provide free-of-charge bike parking spaces with chaining rails, with ample lighting and with CCTV cameras and roving security.

The city government has allowed tricycles to resume operations on condition that only one passenger can ride as part of the measures under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).