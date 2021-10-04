Pasay mayor seeks reelection

Pasay City Mayor Imelda Gallardo “Emi” Calixto-Rubiano formalized her bid for re-election on Monday when she filed her certificate on Sunday, Jun Burgos, the city's public information officer, said.

Rubiano's entire ticket, composed of elder brother Rep. Tony Calixto, Vice Mayor Boyet del Rosario and Councilors Mark Calixto, Grace Santos, Tonya Cuneta, Ambet Alvina, Marlon Pesebre and Ding Santos for District 1 and Councilors Joey Calixto-Isidro, Donna Vendivel and Wowee Manguerra as well as Angelo Arceo, Jen Panaligan and Zeng Dela Torre Padua filed their CoCs at the Commission on Elections office at the SM Mall of Asia.

“Just give me another chance to continue what we started and include the entire Team Calixto who is my partner in faithful s,rvice. It has been easy for us here in Pasay to implement the programs because Team Calixto has only one goal. Our focus is only on how to give you a better future,” the mayor said.

“So in our next term, we will still help each other and together we will take back the time taken by Covid-19. We will recover and we will rise together,” she added.