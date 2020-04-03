Pasay records 39 coronavirus cases; 3 deaths, 1 recovery

MANILA, Philippines – Pasay City has recorded 39 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It also recorded three deaths and one recovery from the disease.

Information from the city government showed that there are also 44 patients under investigation (PUIs) and 245 persons under monitoring (PUMs) recorded in the city as of Thursday evening.

According to the city government, the latest fatality was a 72-year-old man who was admitted to the San Juan De Dios Hospital. He died on Wednesday, a day after his positive diagnosis for the illness was released.

The two other deaths were earlier recorded. One was of a 52-year-old woman who died on March 23 at the Pasay City General Hospital. Her test result came out on March 29. The other one was that of an 80-year-old man who died on March 29 with the test results released on March 31.

Meanwhile, the Pasay City government has recently passed a resolution penalizing its residents who will hoard and buy “unusually large amounts” of essential products during the health crisis.

In passing the ordinance, the Pasay City council noted that some residents in the city purchased food and other items such as rubbing alcohol, sanitizers, disinfectants, and face masks “to the disadvantage of others.”

“Dapat matigil na po itong maling paraan ng pamimili. Sapat po ang ating mga supply, at ito ay ginagarantiya naman ng (We should stop this wrong way of purchasing products. We have enough supply as assured as by the) Department of Trade and Industry at ng (and of the) Department of Agriculture,” Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said in a statement on Friday.

Those who will violate the ordinance will be made to pay fines of up to P5,000.

