Pasay Rep. Calixto tests positive for Covid-19

PASAY City Rep. Antonino Calixto announced on Wednesday that he has a mild case of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after undergoing a swab test.

In a statement, Calixto claimed to have sought medical attention after experiencing a dry cough on Monday.

The lone congressional representative of Pasay has worked from home while in isolation.

According to Calixto, his close contacts, particularly his immediate family, also underwent swab tests, and were found negative of the virus. Still, they were required to stay at home for at least 14 days as prescribed by health experts.

Those working in the mayor’s office also underwent swab tests and were advised to also stay at home for two weeks, Calixto said.

Calixto said he and his younger sister, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, were not in the same meeting.

He encouraged his constituents to get vaccinated against Covid-19.



Pasay City has recorded a total of 18, 461 confirmed cases as of Sept. 07, 2021. Of this number, 994 are active cases although 17, 004 have recovered. The death toll is at 463 deaths.