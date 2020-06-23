Pasay, Taguig ease curfew hours

THE Pasay and Taguig City governments announced that they would impose new curfew hours during the implementation of the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano signed City Ordinance 6114 imposing city-wide curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., from the previous 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rubiano said that the adjustment would help businesses recover from the losses during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Taguig government also eased its curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 4 am.

The city government advised its residents to follow the new curfew hours to ensure their safety.

“Dispensable travels and mobility will be limited in the City of Taguig within these hours,” the city government said.

As of posting time, there are 723 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Pasay while there are 689 cases in Taguig.