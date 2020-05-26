Pasig City gearing up for physical, online resumption of classes

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday said the local government is looking for funds to provide students with gadgets they can use should classes, physical or online, reopen on August 24.

The city government is also working for improved internet connections at the barangay level.

“We are working with the Department of Education for any possibility for our students: a) Resumption of classes b) Virtual classes,” Sotto said in a Twitter post.

“In the case of B (virtual classes) we are preparing better internet connections at the barangay level. Whether A or B, we are identifying funds for personal devices for students,” he added.

