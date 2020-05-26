Pasig City gearing up for physical, online resumption of classes

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday said the local government is looking for funds to provide students with gadgets they can use should classes, physical or online, reopen on August 24.
The city government is also working for improved internet connections at the barangay level.
“We are working with the Department of Education for any possibility for our students: a) Resumption of classes b) Virtual classes,” Sotto said in a Twitter post.
“In the case of B (virtual classes) we are preparing better internet connections at the barangay level. Whether A or B, we are identifying funds for personal devices for students,” he added.
FEATURED STORIES
We are working with the Dept of Education for any possibility for our students
a) Resumption of classes
b) Virtual classes
In case of B we are preparing better internet connections at the brgy level.
Whether A or B, we are identifying funds for personal devices for students. https://t.co/dSaRA07YYx
— Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) May 25, 2020
President Rodrigo Duterte earlier thumbed down the reopening of classes in August while there is no vaccine yet for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“Mga bata, ‘wag muna. ‘Yang opening ng classes, that’s a, I will not allow the opening of classes na magdikit dikit ‘yang mga bata. Bahala na hindi na makatapos,” Duterte said Monday night.
“For this generation, wala nang makatapos na doktor pati engineer. Kasi hindi na, wala nang aral. Laro na lang. Unless I am sure that they are really safe.”
(..no one will finish medicine, even engineering. Because there’ll be no lessons…)
“It’s useless to be talking about the opening of classes. Para sa akin, bakuna muna. Pag nandyan ang bakuna, okay na (For me, vaccine first. If it’s available, it’s OK). Remember that,” he further said.
The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier announced that the school year 2020 to 2021 will open, whether physically or online, on August 24.
Meanwhile, colleges and universities that will use full online education can open anytime, while those using flexible learning may open classes in August.
Schools that will conduct face-to-face or in-person classes can open not earlier than September 1.
So far, the Philippines has over 14,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 3,300 recoveries and 800 deaths.