Pasig City lifts liquor ban but drinking in public still prohibited

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City government on Tuesday lifted its ban on selling alcoholic drinks while imposing restrictions on consuming liquor.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto announced on Twitter that liquor prohibition was lifted because workers and businesses in the city are taking a hit due to the coronavirus disease crisis.

“We are lifting because businesses and workers are also affected by the ban,” he said.

We are lifting because businesses and workers are also affected by the ban. FEATURED STORIES NGUNIT paalala na bawal pa rin po ang social gatherings. Kung inom na inom na po kayo, sa loob na lang muna ng bahay at wag imbitahin ang buong barangay pic.twitter.com/GFdwTvirz2 — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) May 26, 2020

Based on an infographic posted by the Pasig Public Information Office, the consumption of alcoholic drinks is only allowed inside houses and is still banned in public places.

The city government also said that engaging in social gatherings such as inviting people to their houses to drink liquor and eating and drinking inside bars remain prohibited.

The city government previously signed Ordinance No. 8 Series of 2020 to prohibit selling liquor in establishments and drinking of alcoholic drinks in public places while the country is under state of calamity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

