Pasig City mayor warns of fake online accounts, posts amid health crisis

MANILA, Philippines – Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto warned of fake accounts and fake posts circulating online in the face of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Don’t forget that there are a lot of fake accounts, fake quotes, fake anything-you-can-think-of… Hassle to deal w this on top of a health crisis.. di siguro maiwasan sa panahon ngayon lalo na’t maraming bored. FEATURED STORIES Basta yung totoong account ko verified at pangit yung profile pic😂 pic.twitter.com/4Jj3oukQxa — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) March 29, 2020

“Di siguro maiwasan sa panahon ngayon lalo na’t maraming bored,” he added.

Sotto also said his real account is the one with the ugly display photo.

“Basta yung totoong account ko verified at pangit yung profile pic,” said Sotto, in jest.

Meanwhile, several misleading posts have surfaced online as the country grapples with COVID-19.

Last week, Malacañang belied that there would be a military control and an extended enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has also repeatedly warned of filing charges against peddlers of fake news.

