Pasig City’s free bus service expands routes; system reforms set

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City will expand the routes of its Pasig Bus Service for essential personnel, including health workers this month.

Below is a list of routes to be extended to reach more residents-workers, according to Pasig Transport in a tweet on Sunday.

SM City East – Meralco: Cainta

City Hall – Kalawaan: Makati, Pateros, Bonifacio Global City

City Hall – The Medical City via Shaw: Mandaluyong

City Hall- Ligaya via Pasig City General Hospital and Rosario: Marikina

City Hall – Kenneth: Taytay

Aside from the extension of routes, Pasig Transport added that other changes will be implemented.

“Simula Mayo 2020, maglulunsad ang Lungsod ng Pasig ng mga pagbabago sa sistema ng (Starting May 2020, Pasig City will launch changes in the system of) Pasig Bus Service,” Pasig Transport said.

In a separate tweet, Mayor Vico Sotto said these changes are part of measures the city will implement under the modified enhanced community quarantine, which started to take effect in Metro Manila and seven other areas on May 16.

Kilalanin ang bagong Pasig Bus Service – mga pagbabago sa sistema ng libreng sakay ng Lungsod ng Pasig! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/iaOOaeppnE — PasigTransport (@PasigTransport) May 17, 2020

“We won’t be able to meet 100 percent of the demand. But we won’t stop working and innovating,” he added.

According to Pasig Transport, buses under the program will only be allowed to load and unload passengers in designated bus stops, since picking up passengers in random areas takes time.

Pasig Transport added that it will schedule the departure of buses from Pasig City Hall every thirty minutes during peak hours (5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.), and every one hour during off-peak hours (9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

The “Libreng Sakay” project of Pasig City operates daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Earlier in March, Sotto launched the free bus service in the city amid the suspension of public transport systems due to the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine to contain or minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.

GSG

