Pasig launches new health monitoring system

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City on Friday established a new system to improve contact tracing and ramp up medical services for their residents amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Pasig Public Information Office (PIO) said it put up Pasig Health Monitor which is a “tool to help the city health department improve health services and speed up response times.”

Ito na po ang bagong health information management system ng Lungsod Pasig, ang Pasig Health Monitor!May tatlong… FEATURED STORIES 由 Pasig City Public Information Office 發佈於 2020年10月8日 星期四

In a separate tweet, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto said they also required citizens to register to avail their Quick Response (QR) code at their Pasig Pass website: pasigpass.pasigcity.gov.ph.

Our new 60-seat Contact Tracing and Operations Center is now operational the Pasig Health Monitor is up and running and Pasig Pass is open for registration! Sign up and download now before it becomes required https://t.co/kae6MbJSDo (Timeline to be announced) pic.twitter.com/hTfdblgefG ADVERTISEMENT — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) October 8, 2020

Several local government units are also using the QR code system for the real-time updates of their contact tracing.

A 60-seat contact tracing and operations center will also navigate the said contact tracing system, Sotto said.

Meanwhile, Pasig PIO assured that the Pasig Health Monitor will also be compliant with the Data Privacy Act when storing patient’s medical records.

