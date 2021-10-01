Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto files CoC for reelection

PASIG Mayor Victor Maria Regis “Vico” Nubla Sotto filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) before the city's Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, a live feed of the filing showed.

Sotto arrived at Pasig City Hall Compound accompanied by his celebrity parents, Marvic Valentin Castelo Sotto, also known as Vic Sotto, and Constancia Angeline Reyes Bunla or Coney Reyes.

Former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player and Pasig Congressman Robert “Dodot” Jaworski, Jr. will file his CoC as Sotto's running mate.

Pasig's councilors are expected to follow suit next week.

United States (US) Embassy Charge d' Affaires John Law in February congratulated Sotto on his selection as one of the 12 global anti-corruption champions by the US Department of State. The award recognizes Sotto's commitment to transparency initiatives both as Pasig councilor and as mayor.

Sotto revealed to the public in July that he wanted to continue serving as mayor of Pasig.

Vico Sotto first entered politics when he ran for a seat in the Pasig City Council in 2016. He won the election as an independent and served a term in the city council.