Pasig mayor warns public not to let guard down

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City has seen a big downtrend in the number of active COVID-19 cases but Mayor Vico Sotto warned the public not let their guard down.

Sotto said failing to practice minimum health standards could result in a resurgence even as active cases went down to around 300 from more than 2,200 back when Metro Manila was first placed under general community quarantine.

—Meg Adonis

