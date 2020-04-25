Pasig mulls ‘barangay coding‘ for all its establishments

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig City government is studying how to implement “barangay coding” for all establishments, which means organizing its barangays into groups with each group being assigned a day on which its residents would be able to buy essential needs during the enhanced community quarantine.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto announced this on Twitter on Saturday, saying the idea was inspired by the success of barangay coding for Pasig Mega Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mobile Palengke has been helpful, but there are still crowded areas in the market. This is why we implemented barangay coding wherein 10 barangays per day are allowed to go to the public market,” he said in Filipino as he shared photos showing improved physical distancing at the Pasig Mega Market.

“Since barangay coding became effective at the market, we are studying how to implement this in all establishments in Pasig,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

Sentro ng lokal na ekonomiya ang Pasig Mega Market. Pero sa ngayon, kailangan panatilihin ang “social distancing” Nakatulong ang Mobile Palengke, ngunit matao pa rin.. Kaya tayo nag-implementa ng BARANGAY CODING kung saan 10 brgy per day lamang ang maaaring magpunta sa palengke: pic.twitter.com/YSj53vDM7r — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 25, 2020

Pasig earned praised for launching its Mobile Palengke in the early days of the Luzon-wide quarantine. Other cities in Metro Manila, such as Valenzuela, followed suit.

The project was initiated to help residents stay in their homes as markets will go near to their houses.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ