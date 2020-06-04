Pasig policeman nabbed for using seized motorcycle from drug bust

A Pasig City policeman was arrested for using a confiscated motorcycle from an anti-illegal drug operation last year, police reported on Thursday.

BGen. Ronald Lee, Philippine National Police Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) chief, said PCpl. Esteven Mark Pandi was arrested on Wednesday during an operation where he was caught using an unlicensed blue Yamaha NMAX, which was owned by a drug suspect who was apprehended in a buy-bust on Oct. 4, 2019.

Lee said the vehicle was included in the inventory of confiscated evidence.

Before his arrest, Pandi was assigned as operative of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Pasig City Police Station (CPS).

Recovered from Lee were one Colt .45 with one magazine and six live ammunitions with no pertinent documents and one Beretta Cal 9mm with two magazine and 20 live ammunitions.

Moreover, the accused policeman was now in the custody of the PNP-IMEG for proper disposition and filing of charges.