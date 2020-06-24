Pasig, QC LGUs remind businesses to follow strict health protocols

MANILA, Philippines — The local governments of Pasig City and Quezon City have reminded businesses to observe strict health protocols to stop the community spread of the coronavirus disease during the less strict general community quarantine.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto urged business owners to implement strict health requirements after the city government’s monitoring team spotted a bakeshop employee who was not wearing a face mask.

The operations of the bakery in Pasig, which was not identified in Sotto’s tweet, was suspended for one week.

“TO ALL BUSINESS OWNERS: We want you to be able do business smoothly. So please make sure you are following our health protocols,” Sotto wrote on Wednesday.

Nahuli ng monitoring team namin ang mga empleyado ng isang bakeshop na walang suot na facemasks. SUSPENDED ang kanilang operations ng isang linggo. TO ALL BUSINESS OWNERS:

We want you to be able do business smoothly. So please make sure you are following our health protocols. pic.twitter.com/AVbKHcQs3o — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) June 24, 2020

In a separate statement, Elmo San Diego, chief of Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety, said they will ramp up surprise inspections for compliance of businesses on health protocols.

“This (surprise inspection) is to ensure that guidelines are strictly followed so we can contain the spread of COVID-19 while we try to jumpstart the economy,” San Diego said.

Quezon City’s Business Permits and Licensing Department (BPLD) recently issued a notice of violation against a milk tea shop in the city for violations of national government’s guidelines for dine-in procedures.

BPLD chief Margarita Santos said the shop did not have a thermal scanner, a health and safety officer, and a logbook for customers which is needed for contact tracing.

Santos also called on residents to file complaints against establishments that violate safety measures against COVID-19. Complaints may be sent through e-mail at [email protected] or by calling Hotline 122.

